Cynthia Diane Finley



Reno - Cynthia Diane Finley, age 61, passed away at Renown Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was born September 22, 1957 in Merced, California to Norman H. and Georgrain (Sparks) Miner. At an early age Cindy moved with her family to Reno, Nevada where she attended St. Thomas School, Bishop Manogue High School and the University of Nevada Reno. She married Paul Finley on August 12, 1978. They had two children and made their home in Sparks, Nevada. She worked as a Transportation Security Screener with TSA at the Reno Airport for over 15 years. Throughout her adult life, Cindy encountered many health challenges and faced them with determination and a positive attitude, eventually succumbing to complications of Rheumatoid Arthritis. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Lenore Annette. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, her children Michael (Valerie) Finley and Michele (Ronnie) Johnson, grandchildren BrooklynAnne Elizabeth Finley and Dakotah Dianne Leighton and siblings Kenneth (Marianne) Miner, David Miner, Timothy (Corinne) Miner, Norman H. Miner, Jr. and Kathleen Miner, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be from 2PM to 6 PM on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Walton's Sierra Chapel: 875 West 2nd Street and Vine Street, Reno. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to SPCA of Northern Nevada. Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary