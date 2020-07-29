Cynthia "Cyndi" L. Staab
Reno - Cynthia "Cyndi" L. Staab, daughter of Alvan C. Shadis and Martha L. Thady, passed peacefully from this earth on July 23rd, 2020. She was 70 years old. She leaves behind her husband of 48 years, William "Bill," as well as daughters Brittney Paxton (Lauren) of Florida and Amanda (Anthony S. Garrett) of Texas, and brother David Shadis of Florida. Cyndi also had 4 nieces and nephews, as well as 4 great-nieces. She was born in Springfield, Illinois, the oldest of three children. Cyndi attended Little Flower Catholic School and Ursuline Academy, where she met Bill. After marrying in 1971, Cyndi and Bill enjoyed living in numerous locations, residing in Charleston and Chicago, Illinois, Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Westport, Connecticut before making it to their beloved Reno. Cyndi was a woman of diverse interests and passions. She attended St. Joseph's Hospital's School of Radiological Technology in Chicago as well as Converse College in Spartanburg, where she earned her Bachelor in Fine Arts. She would go on to work as both an X-ray technician and interior designer, even becoming a clinical instructor in Truckee Meadows Community College's radiological program and remodeling the dressing rooms at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. An active member of her community, Cyndi was involved in the Junior League of Reno for many years, serving as President from 1998-1999. She was also on the board for Casa de Vida, an organization about which she deeply cared. Cyndi was beloved by her friends, who spanned across not only her years, but also the country. She could always be counted on to help a friend in need, and treated them as she would family. Most of all, Cyndi was a passionate mother and wife. Her husband and daughters consider themselves lucky to have had someone who was so demonstrative in her love, selfless in her ways, and a spitfire in nearly all aspects. Cyndi's physical absence will be missed every day, but her love will always be felt by those who surrounded her. Services will be held virtually through Our Lady of the Snows Parish in Reno, Nevada on July 31, 2020 at 10:30 AM local time. For information on how to access the service, please go to the Our Lady of the Snows website at olsparish.com
Please share memories and condolences in Cyndi's Book of Memories at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
