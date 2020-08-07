Cynthia Marie Young



1958-2020



Cynthia Marie Young passed away peacefully on July 9th under the watch of Kindred Hospice and her loving family. Cindy was born in Rockford Illinois.



Cindy was a loving wife and a devoted mother. Cindy leaves behind her husband Tim Howsley, and sons Ryan, Eric and fiancée Shannon Testa. Cindy was preceded in death by her father Richard Young, nephew Michael Benigni and niece Candice Chilton. Cindy also was the oldest of five sisters and is survived by her mother Peggy Young, sisters Betsy Brownfield (Buck) Janet Mello, Mary Chilton (Jeff) and Kristin Frank (Kyle).



Cindy graduated from Douglas High School as valedictorian and from UNR with high honors. Cindy had a very distinguished 35 year career at NVEnergy where she held several accounting positions with final her position in External Reporting where she was a big part of all Rate Cases.



Cindy loved being at the lakes swimming, kayaking and watching her family waterski, wakeboard and wakesurf. Cindy also loved watching her boys compete in all sports. At Cindy's request a Celebration of Life was held at her house with her entire family.



Special thanks to Liberty Dialysis for all their outstanding care. In lieu of flowers pleaser donate to the Diabetes Foundation.









