D. G. "Geno" Menchetti



Pearl River - Geno was born in Pearl River, NY on November 1, 1944, and passed away on June 18, 2020 after suffering complications from an auto accident.



Geno graduated from Cortland State Teachers College in 1966. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Geno attended McGeorge School of Law graduating with a J.D. in 1974. In 1972 he worked as a legal researcher in the Nevada Attorney General's office in Carson City while he commuted to Sacramento to complete his law degree. It was while commuting in 1974 that he made a wrong turn in Truckee and discovered the upcoming community of Incline Village. He continued to work as Chief, Criminal Division in the AG's office until 1979 when he opened his own law practice. He sold his practice in 2014 and became of counsel to Hutchison and Steffen Attorneys.



Geno was very active in the community and among the impressive list are positions on the Board of Directors and president of the Incline Village Crystal Bay Chamber of Commerce, Board of Directors and Chairman of the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors and Convention Bureau. It was during this time with the VCB that he became involved with the Shakespeare Festival. He served as Chairman of the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival and then Chair Emeritus. He was founder of the D. G. Menchetti Young Shakespeare Program to introduce young audiences to participate in Shakespeare. He was a charter member and served as President of both the Incline Village Rotary Club and the Tahoe-Incline Rotary Club. His most significant contribution to Rotary was establishing the Geno Fund over 23 years ago. It is still in operation helping needy families and provided the initial funding for the Geno Angel Family Grants when COVID-19 pandemic struck. Geno loved his German Shepherds and was Chair Emeritus of the Pet Network Humane Society. He could be found every fourth of July for 30 years at the Optimist Club. Geno was the Grand Marshall of Red, White and Tahoe Blue in 2014. Geno was appointed by Washoe County to serve on the Reno Tahoe Airport Authority where he volunteered for six years and was Chairman in 2000. He also served as director of the Reno Air Race Foundation and Reno Air Race Association. Geno was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church.



Geno enjoyed his retirement spending summers in Tahoe and winters in Cabo San Lucas where he involved himself with local animal rescue groups and supporting the local fire department. Geno was known for his infectious smile, quick wit, sense of humor and charm. O so much charm. He was an icon in the community and a very special person to many. He leaves a tremendous void in our community and peoples lives.



Geno is survived by his sister, Joan Gage of NY, three nieces Kim Keill, Jill Bartlett and Tracy Burger, two nephews Greg Gage and Michael Jaeger and many great nieces and nephews and his long time girlfriend, Judy Heinbaugh of Incline.



Geno requested no service be held and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Geno Fund Tahoe can be made to the Rotary Club of Tahoe-Incline, P.O. Box 4990, Incline Village, NV 89451 or the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, 948 Incline Way, Incline Village, NV 89451.









