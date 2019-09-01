|
Dagna Moselle Hale MacGill
Turlock, CA - Dagna Moselle Hale MacGill of Turlock, CA died August 20, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born in Los Angeles, CA, September 29, 1927, to parents Harris Garner and Cleo Anita (Burcky) Hale. Dagna graduated from Reno High School in 1945 and 2 years of Art School in Los Angeles, CA. Dagna's marriage of 57 years started when she married Robert Francis MacGill March 29, 1948 in Reno, NV. She was a homemaker and mother, unconditionally to 8 children. She was a co-owner of Skookum Cleaning Services on Orcas Island, WA. Dagna loved to be outdoors, camping, walking, mountain hikes, watching animals scamper around or just eating. She loved growing vegetables and all kinds of flowers. The more colorful and plentiful the gardens were with food and flowers, the happier she was. A walk on the beach was pockets full of shells, wonderful sunshine and a smile on her face. Searching the tide pools for anything that moved, always teaching her children and then grandchildren about this grand earth. She loved sleuthing in libraries, cemeteries or an old box of photos, even the family Bible to find out who her family was in years past. Good old-fashioned genealogy research. She left the computer work to her husband and then children. She loved family and doing genealogy, finding from whence she came. She enjoyed repurposing greeting cards or just paper in general, creating her own card designs for herself. Having 5 boys she became active in Boys Scouts of America (BSA), this lasted for 20-plus years. In February 1976, Governor of Nevada, Mike O'Callaghan, presented her with BSA, Silver Beaver Award, top adult volunteer honor. Her girls kept her busy in 4-H, cooking not so much but, she loved to sew. There was always a church activity she was involved in. Dagna was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dagna, and her husband, served church missions 1986-2000, 1 in England, 3 in Salt Lake City, Utah, 1 in Vancouver Canada and then back to Salt Lake City, Utah for 1 more. They loved their work. She is survived by son Romney (Denise De Marco) MacGill of Reno, NV; daughter Cindy MacGill of Cottage Grove, OR; son Kalani (Katheryne Muir) MacGill of Castle Rock, CO; daughter Leinani (John) Minior of Turlock, CA; daughter Zadelle (Paul) Strasters of Montrose, CO; son Moy MacGill of Cottage Grove, OR; son Leelan (Katherine Borders) MacGill of Homestead, FL; 21 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert MacGill (2002), son Lauren MacGill (1992), grandson Tommy Ponsock MacGill (1984). Visitation will be held at 9 A.M. followed directly by a funeral service at 10:00 A.M. on September 6, 2019 at The Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Cottage Grove, OR. Interment will follow at Sears Cemetery. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
