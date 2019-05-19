Dale Edward Scott



Reno - Dale Edward Scott passed away May 16, 2019 after several months of deteriorating health and liver cancer. Dale was born Sept. 6, 1945 in Neodesha, Kansas to Martha Anna (Coltrain) Scott and Delmar Dale Scott. Dale spent his formative years in Wichita, Kansas. He worked at Stuckey Lumbar and as a bouncer at the Red Garter. Dale was in the Air Force from 1966 to 1969. He was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota and was deployed to Laos to work on the hydraulics of planes flying over Viet Nam. Dale was an over the road truck driver for over 40 years. His first driving job was for Walling Sash and Door of Wichita, Kansas. He drove for Airosol Company and Cobalt Boats of Neodesha, Kansas. His last driving job was for Grandview Products of Parsons, Kansas. In 1972 he married Carolyn Sue Wilder and they made their home in Fredonia, Kansas. This marriage ended in divorce in 1979. In 2004 Dale married Mayrie Jane McCord whom he had known since his teenage years. In 2013 Dale moved with his wife to Reno, Nevada. Dale was a reluctant Nevadan as he always considered Fredonia, Kansas his true home. Dale had no children of his own. He was preceded in death by his sister Catherine Funk in 2000. He is survived by his wife Mayrie Jane Scott of Reno, his sister Donita Hallbauer of Gardendale, Alabama, and numerous cousins and nieces and nephews. Dale was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.