Damian Marc Rivadeneyra
Damian Marc Rivadeneyra passed away on Saturday morning, 12/28/2019. He was in a skiing accident Friday afternoon before passing away the following morning surrounded by his family. Damian was an avid skier and snowboarder since the age of 5. Damian died doing what he loved; he was 37 years old.
Damian was born on October 28, 1982 in Reno, Nevada. The son of Paul Rivadeneyra and the late Carolina Rivadeneyra. He is survived by his wife Mashal, brother Joel, his father Paul, and Paul's wife Paula.
Damian graduated from Galena High School before earning his AA in Fire Science from T.M.C.C. He was a natural athlete who excelled at football and wrestling at Galena.
Damian dedicated his life to saving lives, structures, and forests as a wildland firefighter. He had over 14 years of service working with multiple fire crews. Most recently, working as a Captain for the Beckwourth Hotshots of the Plumas National Forest.
He touched many hearts and souls in the short span of his life. He was a wonderful son, brother, friend and husband. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help Mashal through this difficult time.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020