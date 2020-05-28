Dan D. Bennett
Tucson, AZ - On May 25, 2020, Dan Bennett passed away peacefully in his Tucson, Arizona home exactly two months shy of his 80th birthday. He was, as always, smiling.
The youngest of three boys, Dan D. Bennett was born on July 25, 1940, in Kearney, Nebraska, to Richard and Madge Bennett. In 1952, the family moved to Grand Island, Nebraska, where Dan met Joan Pinkston. They graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1958 and were married on August 20, 1960. Dan and Joan moved to Reno, Nevada, in 1963 where they raised three daughters.
Dan developed a bookkeeping career, working first for the Beck Corporation at Harold's Club. Dan and his family also established Korky's Karmelkorn at Park Lane Mall. In 1979, he earned an accounting degree from UNR. With his unique sense of humor, Dan was amused to be both a Mason and a Clamper.
Dan was also a skilled woodworker, a talented visual artist, and a superb vocalist. He started nearly every day with a song from The Mills Brothers, his favorite group.
In 1992, Dan retired from the Gibbens Company, and he and Joan moved to Midas, Nevada. He served on the Midas Water Cooperative's Board and created Friends of Midas, a nonprofit group to preserve the history of Midas. He led the efforts to recover the cemetery, develop a park, and collect photos, among many projects. Dan and Joan became Arizona snowbirds, driving south for the winter and returning to Midas each summer.
Dan was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2019. Dan's family is grateful for Dr. Toufic Kachaamy and the team at the Cancer Treatment Center of America in Phoenix for their compassionate care. Dan's family is also thankful for the kindness of his hospice team from Casa de la Luz of Tucson.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dick. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 60 years, Joan; his daughters and their husbands, Dana Bennett and Shannon Jackson of Midas; Lori and Gus Wegren of Reno; and Sheri and Keith Thompson of Tucson; his grandchildren, Jordan Thompson of Tucson, Kaycee Thompson of Scottsdale, Arizona, Kalli Wegren of Ft. Collins, Colorado, and Eric Wegren of Bozeman, Montana; his brother David (Phyllis) Bennett of Reno; and numerous family and friends in Nebraska, Nevada, and Arizona.
Dan's life will be celebrated in Midas on Labor Day Weekend, but the Covid-19 situation may change plans. Details will be provided online at Dan-Bennett.ForeverMissed.com where stories and photos of Dan can also be shared. Dan loved exploring Nevada and Arizona, especially their pasts. In lieu of flowers, his family suggests a memorial contribution to Friends of Midas (811 N. Main St, Midas, NV 89414) or an archaeology or history group of your choice.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from May 28 to May 31, 2020.