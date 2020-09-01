Dan T. Lee
Reno - Dan T. Lee of Reno NV, born on Nov. 27,1942 took his final ride on Aug 28, 2020 in the comfort of his home with his wife Lisa Lee by his side. He is survived by his wife, 5 children, 9 grandchildren, along with 7 great-grandchildren. By trade he was an engineer, machinist/welder, stuntman, and bullfighter. But, above all A COWBOY. He will be buried with military honors at Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, NV., Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at 12:30. In lieu of flowers the family requests any contributions be made to the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund. Rest easy Cowboy.
