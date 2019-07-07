|
Dan Thomas McCarty
Reno - Dan "Danny" McCarty was born on February 2, 1947 in Reno, Nevada, to William H. and Wilma (Dooner) McCarty. He was very athletic and enjoyed many sports including dirt bike riding, biking, and running. He also enjoyed boating and water skiing with his best friend Tony Vitale. Snow skiing was Danny's absolute love for which he won many competitions during his lifetime. He was also a talented musician and liked to dance. During the 60s he went on the road as a drummer. In 1984 he graduated from Control Data Institute in computer technology. Over his life he owned several businesses including a movie rental store and TV/VCR repair shop. For most of his life, he worked in Reno as a craps dealer. He loved his family, friends and his pets. Danny was very driven, had a terrific sense of humor, and his laugh was infectious. Danny passed away in Reno, NV on June 19, 2019 and is survived by his sister Donna McCarty (Kerry) Grimes of Antioch, and his brother Glen (Melinda) Keim of El Dorado Hills, stepfather Robert Keim, and his nephews/nieces: Shane (Crystal) Grimes, Ryann (Samantha) Grimes, Corey Grimes, Kelly Keim, and Kayleigh Keim; also, his great-nephews and great-niece: Dylan, Isabella, Lucas, and Easton. He is preceded in death by his parents William McCarty and Wilma 'Tudy' Keim, and his sister Marla McCarty. Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service, Monday, July 8 at noon. Interment and reception to follow. The service will be held at Mountain View Funeral Center, 425 Stoker Ave., Reno, NV, with burial at Mountain View Cemetery.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 7, 2019