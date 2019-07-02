|
Dana Allen West, known to his family and friends as "Big D" passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the age of 65. Dana was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and is survived by his loving wife Terry West, stepchildren Shanna Lopez, Charles Foxen, and Misty Blanks. His grandchildren De'sha Love, Shayla Love, Ariel Cardoza, Kayla Lopez, and Bob Lopez. His mother Karen West and his siblings Simsie West and Larry West.
Dana was born in Chester, California on February 27, 1954, and grew up in Nevada. Dana graduated from Hug High, and later joined the IBEW Local 401 of Electrical Workers in 1978. Dana will be remembered as a man who had unconditional love for his family and friends. He was a gentle giant who was always willing to go the extra mile for his loved ones, and with his kind soul had the skill to touch every person's life.
Dana was a hard-working husband who had a passion for life. He also has a love for knowledge and reading, with a passion for Nevada history and enjoyed discussing it with anyone who would listen. Dana was an Eagle Scout who enjoyed camping at Pyramid Lake. He was whimsical and enjoyed making people laugh. He enjoyed dressing up as Santa and visiting his grandkids for Christmas.
Dana, your presence and soul, will never be forgotten. Heaven has gained a husband, a father, a grandfather, a brother, a friend and a father figure to so many. May your soul forever remain alive, and your spirit never die.
The celebration of Dana's life will be held at 7 pm, on Tuesday, July 2nd, at the Gardens funeral home, 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV.
Please join us in remembering an amazing man and in celebrating a life well lived.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 2, 2019