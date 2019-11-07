|
Danette "Danni" Ferrier Kitts
Danette "Danni" Ferrier Kitts passed away at Renown Hospital on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the age of 76.
Danni was born in September 1943 in Greeley, CO, to Les and Phyllis Ferrier while visiting family. The family originally lived in Los Angeles and moved to Reno in 1957. Danni graduated from Reno High School in 1961 and the University of Nevada, Reno in 1965 with a degree in Education later earning a M.S. in Education. While attending UNR, Danni was active in campus life including Gamma Phi Beta Sorority, Sagens, Panhellenic Council, National Honor Society and Mackay Day Princess nominee. Outside of school, Danni could be found spending much of her free time with her horses and rodeo events.
In 1966 Danni met her future husband, Michael Kitts, at Shakey's Pizza Parlor where Mike was tending bar. Mike, originally from Tennessee, was discharged from Stead Air Force Base after serving four years as a flight navigator on the Pakistan-Russia border. Mike and Danni raised two daughters, Karin and Callie. Mike's career took the family to several locations beginning in 1968, with their favorite being Ely, Nevada, where they lived for five years. The family returned to Reno in 1977. Upon returning to Reno, Danni taught at Pine Middle School and then transferred to Jessie Beck Elementary School where she taught for the next 17 years until she retired in 1997.
During her Jessie Beck years, Danni served as a representative to the Washoe Educators Association working at both the local and state levels. Danni's passion and commitment to education didn't end with retirement. She continued to serve in many roles: Board of Directors for Sierra Schools Credit Union; President for the Washoe Retired Educator's Association; President for Nevada State Education Association - Retired; a founder and supervisor for IMPART, a mentoring program at the University of Nevada, Reno College of Education; Trustee for the WCSD Group Insurance Committee; Trustee for WCSD Other Post-Employment Benefits Committee. In 2004 Danni received the award for Retired Teacher of the Year.
When not pursuing her community interests, Danni could be found spending time with her family at her home in Graeagle, California, enjoying a movie with her girlfriends, or caring for her grandson.
Danni was preceded in death by her husband Mike in 2017, her parents of Reno, Nevada, her sister-in-law Karen Cragin and in-laws Tolbert and Marjorie Kitts all of Tennessee. She is survived by her daughters Callie Jo Kitts and Karin Dixson, son-in-law Dan Dixson, grandson Kyle Dixson, and Zoe the Dog all of Reno.
Mom, we are proud of all your accomplishments and will miss our daily mother-daughter phone calls.
At Danni's request a private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Her ashes will be spread by her family in Graeagle. Danni's favorite charity was the Assistance League of Reno. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Assistance League, 1701 Vassar St, Reno, NV 89502.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019