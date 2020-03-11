Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Ross, Burke & Knobel
2155 Kietzke Lane
Reno, NV 89502
775-323-4154
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Masterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Bryan Masterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Bryan Masterson Obituary
Daniel Bryan Masterson

Daniel Bryan Masterson passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on March 2nd at his home in Reno. He was born December 29, 1960 in Woodstock, Illinois, and moved with his family to Reno, Nevada in 1968. He attended Wooster High School and later the University of Nevada. Dan worked as a carpenter and was a member of the Carpenters Local Union 971.

Dan was a kind and gentle person. He is joining his Grandma, Boompa, and Aunt Patty in heaven.

Dan is survived by his mother, Barbara Shirley of Reno, father and stepmother, Thomas and Roseanne Masterson, sisters Jessica and Bridget Masterson of Chicago, Illinois, and aunt Leta (Steve) Rabenstine of Reno.

A viewing and Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 13 at 10:30 at Walton's Ross, Burke, and Knobel Funeral Home, 2155 Kietzke Lane, Reno, Nevada 89502.

"When you lose someone you love, you gain an angel you know."
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Ross, Burke & Knobel
Download Now