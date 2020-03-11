|
Daniel Bryan Masterson
Daniel Bryan Masterson passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on March 2nd at his home in Reno. He was born December 29, 1960 in Woodstock, Illinois, and moved with his family to Reno, Nevada in 1968. He attended Wooster High School and later the University of Nevada. Dan worked as a carpenter and was a member of the Carpenters Local Union 971.
Dan was a kind and gentle person. He is joining his Grandma, Boompa, and Aunt Patty in heaven.
Dan is survived by his mother, Barbara Shirley of Reno, father and stepmother, Thomas and Roseanne Masterson, sisters Jessica and Bridget Masterson of Chicago, Illinois, and aunt Leta (Steve) Rabenstine of Reno.
A viewing and Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 13 at 10:30 at Walton's Ross, Burke, and Knobel Funeral Home, 2155 Kietzke Lane, Reno, Nevada 89502.
"When you lose someone you love, you gain an angel you know."
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020