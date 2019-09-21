|
Daniel "Danny" Clark
Reno - Daniel Leo Clark (nicknamed Dilt and Danny) was born to Gwen and Phil Clark on June 30, 1957 in Worcester, MA. Sadly he passed away peacefully on Sept. 13, 2019 with his wife, sons, and family by his side after a long battle with heart disease.
He and his family moved to Reno when he was 15. He attended Vaughn Middle School and Reno High School, Class of 1975. He attended Arizona Automotive Institute and became the BEST master mechanic around at Jones West Ford in Reno.
In 1978, while attending a funeral, he met and fell in love with Bunny Doan. They married in June 1980. He and Bunny were blessed with 2 amazing sons, who he adored! He was a very hands-on father and taught them all he knew.
His love for Nevada was intense. He was an avid outdoorsman, fisherman, and hunter including a successful and extremely hard hunt for a desert bighorn sheep (Lone Mountain, 2012). He loved the football, NASCAR races, and the Wolf Pack. The last things he watched were his Patriots beating the Steelers and the Brickyard 400.
Danny was a devoted friend and was loved by many. His sweet, kind nature kept him from saying any harsh words about anyone. He will be greatly missed by so many.
He is preceded in death by his parents Gwen and Phil, nephew Paul Clark, and infant son Jeffrey Clark. He is survived by his wife Bunny Clark, sons Nicholas (wife Larissa) and Christopher (wife Marianne), sister Terry Patterson (husband Wayne), brother Matthew (wife Debbie), adorable granddaughter Samantha, brother in-law Kenny Doan (wife Debbie), sister in-law Debbie Doan (yes, 3 Debbies), and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration for Danny will be held Tuesday Sept. 24 at 2:30pm, Mountain View Mortuary, 425 Stoker Ave. Reno, NV, with a reception immediately following. Please join us with fun stories and memories.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019