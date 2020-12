Or Copy this URL to Share

Daniel Fuentez



Daniel Fuentez died Friday, November 27th, 2020 at 3:18 P.M. He retired from the Carpenters Union Local 971. He is survived by his sons, Mike Fuentez of Oakley, California, and Jesse Fuentez of Las Vegas, Nevada, and daughters Serena Fuentez of Clayton, CA, and Haley Powell and Angela Farias, both from Reno, NV. Mr. Fuentez also had 7 grandchildren









