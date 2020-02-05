|
Daniel Lee Davis
Reno - Daniel Lee Davis was born on February 4th, 2002 in Reno, NV. For the first few years of life he lived in Reno and then his family moved to Pagosa Springs, CO for five years and then back to Reno, NV. In an unexpected turn of events, Daniel passed away on January 29th, 2020 at the age of 17 in his home located in Reno, NV. For years, Daniel played football, he loved working out, and being with his closest friends. He is the son of Celso Davis, grandson of Terry Davis, and great grandson of Kenneth Davis; of whom passed. He is lived on by mother, Jessica Davis, sister, brother, grandparents, cousins, his friends, and family alike. Special thanks to all who touched Daniel in one way or another. For the celebration of life details, please contact Makayla Davis on Facebook or at (775) 203-1086.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020