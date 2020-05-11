|
Daniel Lee Pease
Florence, OR - Dan Pease passed peacefully, surrounded by his family on the morning of May 1st in Florence, Oregon.
Dan was born to Jim and Helen Pease on June 29, 1936 in Canyon City, Colorado. The family moved to Nivlock, NV in 1938. With the great depression over, the country was once again in a recession and work was scarce. Jim moved the family to Gabbs, NV in 1940 where he went to work building a tungsten mill. In 1942 they moved to San Leandro, CA where Jim worked in the Oakland shipyards. The family moved to Tonopah, NV when WWII ended in 1945.
Dan graduated from Tonopah High School in 1954, and received a scholarship for the University of Nevada, Reno from Harold's Club. Graduating in January 1959 with a degree in accounting, Dan went to work with Shell Oil Company. In 1965 he accepted a position as an auditor for the State of Nevada Legislature. In August of 1968 Dan was hired as the Deputy Comptroller for the University of Nevada. Dan Retired in 1998 from the University as the Director of Financial Services.
In August of 1958 Dan married his next-door neighbor from Tonopah, Donna Jean Kniefel. They had three sons, Dennis Lee Pease (b. 1958) and Michael James Pease (b. 1961) both of Florence, Oregon, and Randall David Pease (b. 1963) of Reno, Nevada.
Dan is survived by his sister Diane Pease-Burkman, his sons Dennis, Mike and Randy, his grandchildren Tina Corn, Cheryl Pease, Justine Steckling-Pease, Kaio Pease and his great-grandchildren Ashlyn and Mia Corn. Burns's Riverside Chapel Florence Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020