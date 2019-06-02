|
Daniel Louis Urriola
Reno - Daniel Louis Urriola, 86, died May 18, 2019, in Reno, Nev. He was born in 1932 in Battle Mountain, Nev., where he grew up, graduated from high school and spent time as a youth working on an area ranch alongside friends and family.
He earned a bachelor's degree in engineering from the University of Nevada, Reno, a bachelor's degree in business from Woodbury College in Los Angeles, and a master's degree in engineering administration from George Washington University. He also served in the Army.
He married the love of his life, Mary Christine "Chris" Prutsos, in 1962. Dan's career as a civil engineer with Bethlehem Steel took them to California, Pennsylvania and Maryland. In retirement they made Reno their home. Dan and Chris traveled extensively, and together circled the globe several times over, even celebrating the millennium New Year twice, on both sides of the international dateline. Dan was involved in the Amateur Archeologists of Northern Nevada (AmArcs) and contributed extensively as a volunteer to the noted "Piper's Old Corner Bar" archeology project in Virginia City. He maintained his lifelong Catholic faith and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Dan was always proud of his Basque heritage and, in retirement, completed extensive family genealogy work.
Dan was preceded in death by Chris and his parents, Victor and Maria Concha (Alzola) Urriola. He is survived by his sister, Gloria (Urriola) Fundis; by Chris's siblings, Loris Prutsos, Gloria (Prutsos) Lee, Terry Prutsos and Carol Prutsos, all of southern California; and by numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
To acknowledge Dan, donations to Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada will be appreciated.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from June 2 to June 5, 2019