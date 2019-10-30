|
|
Daniel Patrick Cozzi
(February 24, 1959 - October 20, 2019)
Born at Saint Mary's, graduated Sparks High School.
Dan grew up a true blue Nevada boy, he loved nature and the great outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and boating. He was an incredible entrepreneur and business owner. He worked hard and played hard, traveled extensively and was always on the search for the next adventure. Dan had a laugh that can never be forgotten and brought joy to all who heard it.
He is survived by his son Charles Cozzi and daughter Audra Testa; brothers Anthony and Guy Cozzi, not to mention many friends and family who will forever keep him in their hearts.
There will be a celebration of life Friday, November 15th @ 3p.m. Mountain View Mortuary, 425 Stoker Ave Reno, Nevada.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019