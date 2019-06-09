|
|
Daniel Paul Sheehan
Reno - Daniel Paul Sheehan, 80, passed away May 7, 2019 in Reno, NV. He was pre-deceased by his wife Margaret; his parents; Tom & Pauline Sheehan; and his brother Joe. He is survived by his brother Tom and sister-in-law Karen Sheehan of Oak View, Calif. Dan grew up in Tahoe City and graduated from Tahoe Truckee High School. He joined the Marine Corp in 1958 where he became crew chief mechanic on combat helicopters in Vietnam. In 1969 he established Sierra Automatic Garage Doors where he became known for his installation and repair skills. Dan was proud to be a sober member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 23 years.
A celebration of life is scheduled from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm, June 15, 2019 at Walton's Funerals and Cremations - Sparks, 1745 Sullivan Lane, Sparks.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from June 9 to June 12, 2019