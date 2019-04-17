|
|
Daniel Peter Cuevas
Reno - November 12, 1968 - March 29, 2019
Dan Cuevas, loving and loyal, husband, father, brother, son, and friend left our world on Friday morning, March 29, 2019. He was 50 years old.
Dan was born on November 12, 1968 to Teresa Joann Odell and Daniel Peter Cuevas. His only sibling, a sister, Danell, was born three years later. After his parents divorced during his early childhood and his father remarried, his childhood was full of adventures. He attended several elementary schools in Northern California while his family mined different areas along the Trinity River. He always spoke fondly of these memories of growing up in small mining towns and living this outdoor life.
Dan moved to Truckee in 1979, where his father built some of the first condos in Tahoe Donner. Dan was truly at home in Truckee, spending winters skiing and snowmobiling and summers boating and waterskiing on Lake Tahoe. Dan was on Truckee High School's football and ski teams. He talked throughout his life about the fact that he was never a star on teams but always worked hard and participated completely. He was proud of the fact that he was awarded the "Most Improved Racer" award and took this as an acknowledgement of the work that he always put in. When his father and step-mother returned to the Bay area before his senior year of high school, Dan chose to move to Reno with his mom. He spent his senior year at McQueen High School, also playing football and competing with the ski team, and graduated from McQueen in 1987.
Dan was accepted to the University of Nevada, Reno before high school graduation and began his college education. His original career interest was construction management, but because UNR did not have that degree at the time, Dan pursued a degree in civil engineering. He graduated with his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering in 1994. Dan immediately began his career with Harding Lawson Associates as an inspector and tester. Over the next 25 years, Dan studied for and earned different certifications and became well-known and respected in the local industry. Dan received a CEO Award from MacTec in 2006 for Outstanding Client Service. In November of 2018, while working for Wood Rogers, he proudly completed the longest-term and biggest project of his 25-year-career: the 4th Street Reconstruction, where he served as the Team Leader and was in charge of quality control and testing. It was a long and difficult job, but Dan drove that road with pride, knowing he worked hard to make that road what it was.
In addition to his career, Dan prided himself on his family. In July of 1994, Dan met Kim Hutchens, who had also just finished her college education. About a month later, they started dating, and from then on, were never apart. Dan and Kim enjoyed their twenties as a couple. They had lots of fun, established themselves in their careers, bought a house, and eventually, decided they were ready to really settle down and start a family. Dan and Kim married in March of 2000, and their first child, Cole, was born in May of 2001. Dan truly loved kids and the birth of his first son thrilled him. Cole was always his buddy, and he did everything with him. Cole can fix anything and knows how to do so many things because he was next to his dad from the moment he was born.
March of 2005 brought a move to a new house in town because Dan and Kim wanted to expand their family. Their second son, Caleb, was born in October 2006. Caleb has huge blue eyes and never says no to anything: Dan loved Caleb's spirit and happiness. Dan often shook his head in exasperation over Caleb, but always with a smile, as he said, "I just love that kid." Their third child, Reese, a beautiful girl, was born in September of 2009. The idea of a girl frightened Dan, but he was infatuated with his daughter and he was an amazing father to Reese. He was kind and gentle and protective. Every day, he watched her closely.
The Cuevas life was really always about fun and family. Dan and Kim didn't need "date nights" and never did things separately from each other or their kids. Every kid learned how to snow ski and water ski. We biked and hiked and camped and fished and enjoyed all the parts of living in Northern Nevada—we truly loved this place and made sure that we experienced as much as we could, every single day.
Dan was so much to so many people. He knew the names of every person in the neighborhood, he made it his mission to talk to people, and he went out of his way to help people. Everyone talks about his smile, his friendliness, his integrity, and his willingness to standup for people and defend them. Dan could always be counted on to help a friend move, to fix the sprinklers in your yard, or to troubleshoot a car problem. He never, ever made people feel bad or guilty for helping them. Helping and giving to others was who he was, and it was part of why we all loved him so much.
Dan is survived by his wife, Kimberly, and their children, Cole (17), Caleb (12), and Reese (9); his daughter, Jordan Buckner (25); his mother, Teresa Odell; his sister, Danell Cuevas (spouse Gary Hilton); as well as nieces and nephews (Kyle, Makayla, Parker, Tanner, Leilani, Declan, and Brody), in-laws on both sides of the family, the Cuevas Cousins, and so many good friends. Dan is predeceased by his father, Daniel Peter Cuevas (June 2006).
There will be no services. Those who would like to remember Dan, now and in the future, may visit or contribute memories to the Dan Cuevas Memorial Page at https://www.facebook.com/Dan-Cuevas-Memorial-Page-348628939088557/ Memories and photos may also be sent to
[email protected]
It is our wish that whenever you are on top of a mountain, looking at a beautiful lake, smelling pine trees, or enjoying nature that you think about and remember Dan. We are certain he will be with us in all those places. And because none of us truly knew or understood the pain that caused Dan to take his own life on March 29, we also ask that you honor him by talking to each other, realizing that even people with beautiful smiles have deep sorrows, and remembering that the greatest strength anyone can exhibit is asking for help.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2019