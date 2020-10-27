Dr. Daniel Thomas Nason



Reno - Dr. Daniel Thomas Nason passed away on October 8, 2020 in Reno, Nevada. Dan was born October 6, 1964 in Reno to Ellis and Marian (Piccinini) Nason. He grew up enjoying all the outdoor activities that living in Pleasant Valley offered him. He attended Pleasant Valley Elementary School, Pine Middle School, and Wooster High School where he was the student body president in his senior year. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of California at Davis, and his Doctorate from the University of Nevada, Reno. He did his GI Residency at Good Samaritan/Emanuel General in Portland, OR followed by a Fellowship at UC /Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, CA. After completing his extensive education he chose to settle in Reno, his hometown, to raise his family and practice medicine in 1998.



Dan was a partner and practiced at Gastroenterology Consultants in Reno for most of his career. In May 2017, he moved to the Veterans Administration Sierra Nevada Health Care System in Reno where he practiced as a GI Physician. He became Deputy Associate Chief of Medicine Service in 2019. Dan was a passionate caring physician and spent his profession saving and making people's lives better. He quickly won the hearts of his patients and the staff he worked with.



Anyone who was fortunate to know Dan personally made a lifetime friend. He was loving, kind, and most of all loyal. He loved his family and especially enjoyed celebrating the holidays with as many family members as possible. His favorite holiday was Christmas and he enjoyed cooking and decorating his house for the holiday. He was proud of his Nevada roots and had a great time going to UNR football games, skiing in the Sierra Nevadas, going on hikes with his two dogs Bam and Tess, relaxing with his cat Dumbo, and spending time with his family and friends. He especially liked to travel and enjoyed numerous memorable trips with his family. Dan was an active member of Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church for many years.



Dan was preceded in death by his father, Ellis Nason. He is survived by his mother, Marian Nason; daughter, Anna Nason; son, Cole Nason; sisters, Cathy (Ronald) Dreher and Christi (Robin) Pagni; brother, Mark (Jamie) Nason; and a wonderful group of aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved!



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church on Monday, November 2 at 11:00 a.m. with burial at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Cemetery immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Nevada Humane Society in Reno to commemorate Dan's love for animals.









