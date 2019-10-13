|
Daniel William Horgan
Reno - We lost a truly lovable and generous soul on Sept 9, 2019 in the person of Daniel William Horgan (Dan). Dan died peacefully in his sleep at the end of a wonderful cruise up the inside passage to Alaska with his family and friends. He made it as far as the truly magical place called Denali National Park. He was the son of Thomas G. and Mary Margaret Horgan of Reno, and was born in Reno on Oct. 10 of 1951. Dan was 67 years old and lived every minute of that to its fullest degree. He was educated at Reno High and UNR, receiving his bachelor's degree in finance. After that he went to work in the Horgan family business that all old timers of this area will remember, the commercial Hardware Company. Dan was in the third generation of Horgans to operate that business. He remained there with his relatives until the store was sold in 1995. While running the business with his cousins Pat and Mike Horgan, Dan was active in several organizations including Secret Witness, the Better Business Bureau, and as a Board member of the California Northwest Pacific Hardware Association. After his retirement, he was able to pursue his love of Harleys, camping, skiing, his dog Walter, triathlons, and travel with a large group of friends and family until the final journey to Alaska. His love of music was legendary and can best be described truly eclectic. He is survived by his brothers, John ( Monica) and Ed (Patty) Horgan of Reno and Carson, and numerous nieces and nephews. Close friends are too numerous to name but the number of people in this area who thought of Dan as family is a testament to the way he lived his life. ......His love of life will be celebrated at 2 pm at The Grove in Reno on Nov. 2, 2019.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Oct. 13, 2019