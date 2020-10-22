Danny Manha



Danny Manha moved on to his next adventure on September 30, 2020, after tiring of an energy-sapping illness. A second generation Renoite born on June 21, 1949, he was known as a talented streetfighter, firefighter, union leader and rights advocate, and jack of all trades. Danny was the embodiment of American cool. He was generous, caring, and kind. He was good.



Danny was a free-thinker and his brilliant mind was fed by his natural curiosity. As a boy, this curiosity led him to his love of motorcycles. He built his first motorcycle from a bike and lawn mower motor, and at 69 years, he purchased his dream bike—a Harley Davidson, which along with his new pool table, he said he didn't get enough time to enjoy.



His curiosity about how things worked, and his ability to repurpose old items for new tasks earned him the Playa name, MacGyver—a name that he later claimed as Mobile MacGyver during his years as a handyman (Danny had many aliases, his most popular of which was Phil Mason). Danny loved tools and always had the tool for the job. A Burner since the eve of the millennium, he was featured on Burning Man TV for constructing a 35-foot interactive Art swing (The Pyramid Scheme) from radio tower legs.



An adrenaline junkie who loved the song (Don't Fear) The Reaper, Danny's favorite activities involved risk and speed. His firefighting career and his tree trimming and motorcycle riding hobbies were evidence of this. Because of his thrill-seeking nature, he never thought he would live to be 71. He nearly died twice after being shot in the chest and being buried alive. As a student at Reno High School, he considered taking a life insurance policy out for himself with his friends as beneficiaries. Danny treasured his friends, and he had many. The breakfast club was a favorite weekly gathering at the Gold Dust West Casino where he and his friends would catch up on the latest news, politics, and happenings of the world. And, of course, gamble.



Over his 23-year career with the Reno Fire Department, Danny, aka Dan, won firefighter of the year for his visionary CRUSHER, the instructional cyborg firefighter that dispatched lessons on fire safety to elementary students. A natural leader and eloquent speaker, he held offices throughout his career, worked alongside political figures like Harry Reid, and was ultimately president of the firefighters union. An eternal prankster, he kept things light at the firehouse by thinking of new tricks to pull on his crew mates.



Danny was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Linda Manha. They met through mutual friends one night when Linda and her friends were passing through Reno while traveling from Idaho to California. Linda said that she'd never met anyone like him. He had a heart of gold. They married at the Silver Queen Hotel in Virginia City in 1975. They began to expand their family with their first pet Liberty, who was an African grey parrot. Danny and Linda enjoyed teaching Liberty to speak, and to their amusement, Liberty would tease other pets by calling their names and then shooing them away. The couple rescued and cared for many other animals throughout the years. Gooso, an abandoned gosling they saved, became a 30-year-old neighborhood icon loved by so many. Danny and Linda also raised two children together—Justice and Andrea, who feel that growing up with Danny as a father was a uniquely wonderful experience. Every night at dinner, Danny would bring something fun and educational to the table, whether it was a trinket from his eclectic collection in the garage or something new he learned that he would turn into a game. He taught his children to be honest, treat others fairly, march to the beat of their own drum, and stand up for what they believe. When asked about what he was most proud of in his life, without hesitation, he would say it was his children.



Danny's idol was Cassius Clay—someone who was also known by different names. Whether it was conscientious objector, roofer, firefighter, union member, builder, plumber, mechanic, maker, husband, or father, Danny was first a helper. He likely would agree with Muhammad Ali who said, "service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth." During his final days, Danny looked forward admiringly at the social justice activism lighting up across the globe. He was proud that this new movement was inspired, in part, by the former quarterback of his hometown Nevada Wolf Pack, Colin Kaepernick.



Danny spent his last nine months telling his life stories and adventures to fellow Burner and girlfriend Cheryl McClure, who cared for him at home. He was a captivating story teller and listening to his stories was an experience in itself.



Daniel Joseph Manha is survived by his children Justice (Nicole) Manha and Andrea (Ethan) Jacobsma; granddaughters Joanna and Miranda Manha; his sister Carolyn Monck; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Linda and his parents Joe and Nona Manha.



What's cooler than being cool? Ice cold—same way he enjoyed his favorite Coca-Cola.



Please send a memory (audio, video, written, or otherwise) that you have of Danny to danny.manha.memorial@gmail.com or his home address to share during his celebration of life, which will be held next year.









