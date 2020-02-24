Services
Mountain View Mortuary
425 Stoker Avenue
Reno, NV 89503
(775) 788-2199
Danny North Obituary
Reno - Danny was born May 23, 1949 in Los Angeles California, died at his home on February 17, 2020, in Reno, Nevada. The son of Sam and Bev North of Lakewood, California

Danny joined the Marines and fought in Vietnam. After his tour in Vietnam, Danny married his high school sweetheart, Joleen Centers, in September of 1970.

They are the parents of three children: Jon North, Jenny North Peterson (Jeff), and Katy North. Danny is "Papa" to his three grandsons, Sam Peterson, Frank Peterson and Nick Peterson all of Reno, Nevada.

Danny and Joleen moved from Lakewood California to Reno in 1977. Danny has held several positions with different business organizations through his years in Reno. Dan also coached for his children's various team sports, obtained his pilot's license, enjoyed sports and being home with his family.

Danny is survived by his wife, Joleen North, his three children, Jon North, Jennifer North Peterson (Jeff) and Katy North. His three Grandsons, Sam Peterson, Frank Peterson and Nick Peterson, all of Reno, Nevada, his sister Sandy Hix (Mike Hix), several nieces and nephews scattered throughout the world and many in-laws.

Services for Danny will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 12 noon at

Mountain View Mortuary - 425 Stoker Ave., Reno, NV, 89503.

In lieu of flowers send donations to St. Vincent's Dining Room, 325 Valley Road,

Reno NV 89512.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
