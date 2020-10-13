Darius James MurdochSparks - Darius James Murdoch was young spirited; no one believed he was 44 years of age. Although he was born in Jackson County, Oregon, he spent much of his formative years in good ol' Sparks, Nevada. He resided in Sparks when he passed away after a brave battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He graduated from the University of Phoenix with his master's in business management, which he did entirely online. The man could literally teach himself how to do anything from a YouTube video. He was a modern-day renaissance man; over his career he worked as a journeyman carpenter, an entrepreneur, and a weight and balance supervisor for UPS. In his spare time, he was a musician, mechanic, and a master tinkerer. He was truly gifted at most anything he put his mind to, and he was always more than willing to lend his talents to helping others. Darius leaves behind his loving wife, Bridgette Boswell, and is survived by his mother and father, Patricia Cavalli and Andrew Murdoch, his brother and sister in law, Dean and Andrea Murdoch, his beloved niece, Kaylin Murdoch, and many other incredible aunts, uncles, cousins, and kin.A service will be held in Darius' honor at 3:00PM, Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Victory Christian Fellowship, located at 9744 S Virginia St #D1, Reno, NV 89511. *You can dress however formally or casually as you please but do wear a mask as the church is observing local mandates.