Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Community Church
Sparks, NV
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Cemetery
Reno, NV
Darrell "Ray" Barringer

Reno - Darrell "Ray" Barringer, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great, great grandfather passed away quietly and peacefully and went home to God on February 24, 2019.

Ray is survived by his daughters, Michele and Laura, sons Rick, Dale and John.

Ray is preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Shirley J. Barringer, October 28, 2016.

In his younger years, Ray loved to live a bit dangerously. He loved flying gliders, ridding his Harley and drag boat racing. During his retirement, Ray enjoyed volunteering at the Sparks Police Department.

Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Catholic Community Church, Sparks, Nevada on Friday, March 15th, at 11:00 AM.

Private grave side services will be held 1:00 PM at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Cemetery, Reno, Nevada, immediately following Mass.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
