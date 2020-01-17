|
Dave Grashuis
Reno - Dave, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family and friends on Friday, December 27th, 2019 in Reno, NV. He was preceded in death by his father, John, and his mother, Esther, as well as his brother, James, and brother-in-law, Roy.
Dave was born in Michigan, raised in Washington State, and came to Nevada from Colorado in the early 80's to work in the construction trade through which he eventually became a successful General Contractor.
Dave was very proud to serve his country during the Vietnam War. He served as a Sergeant E-5 in the 9th Infantry Division, Mekong Delta.
Dave was a well known figure in the Nevada horse community, successfully competing in reined cow horse events, cuttings, team penning and sortings for many years. He was also involved in various activities associated with the Reno Rodeo. Along with his wife, Kathryn, their GX Livestock Productions was responsible for producing numerous cuttings, reined cow horse shows, and team sorting and pennings throughout the Northern Nevada area. Additionally, he served as president of the Nevada Reined Cow and Cutting Horse Association and High Desert Team Penning Association.
Dave will be forever remembered by his loving wife and soul mate, Kathryn; sisters, Janet McAnally, Carol (Jack) Reid; children, son, Michael (Kim), daughter, Monica, Dustin, Damian (Katelyn);
12 grandchildren, Chancey (Ryan), Glenn (Brandi), Matt, Garrett, Blake Edward, Brock, Brayden, Brody, Maddox, Ione, Lennon, Elliot; 2 great grandchildren, Landon and Jessa; along with nieces, nephews, extended family and many great friends.
Military Honors will be at Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Fernley, NV, Thursday, February 6th, 2020, at 2:00 pm.
Celebration of Life will be at Sparks Christian Fellowship, Friday, February 7th, 2020, at 11:00 am, followed by a potluck reception.
Memorial donations in memory of Dave can be made to: Sparks Christian Fellowship, 510 Greenbrae Dr. Sparks, NV 89431.
Dave was a generous and loving husband, family man, proud papa and loyal friend who touched many lives. Heaven gained one great cowboy!
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020