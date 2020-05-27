|
Reno - On November 7, 1943 Doris Christensen was traveling from Sacramento, California to her home in Clinton, Iowa. At the time, Doris was the secretary for California Governor, Earl Warren. Her husband, Victor Christensen was currently deployed during World War II. While driving through Laramie, Wyoming Doris went into labor and gave birth to a son, David Christensen.
David would eventually meet his father, Victor, after he returned from war. David grew up in Clinton Iowa and became the oldest of four children. His sisters Cheryl and Kay as well as his brother Keith also grew up with him in Clinton.
As an adult, David was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War. He later turned his hobby of photography into a job and moved to San Francisco and met Felicula "Feli" Dabasol and eventually married. David and Felicula raised two sons, Lars and Leif Christensen. The four of them traveled and lived in several states within the United States. David eventually gave up his camera for a computer and had a successful career as an accountant. This career resulted in many clients that would soon become friends.
In 2001, David had to say goodbye to his wife, Feli as cancer took her from the family. David stayed at her side for months prior to her passing and was at her side during her final moments. Although grieving, David had his grandsons, Gage and Aidan Christensen for almost two decades. This was followed by two more grandchildren, Cody and Kaison Christensen. The pictures of these children line the walls of his house to this day.
David met Genalynn and immediately fell in love again. David and Genalynn married and traveled back and forth to the Philippines for several years. Genalynn loved him and cared for him as David's health started to wane. David fought through heart and kidney problems and would make it home repeatedly after each episode. David was a fighter and wasn't willing to give up easily on life.
On May 18, 2020 David suffered a fatal heart attack in his home in Reno, Nevada. He was seventy six years old. Genalynn Christensen was at his side during his passing. The months prior to his death are remembered as peaceful days during a hard time of fighting continuous health problems. David is survived by his sister Kay and brother Keith Christensen. David is also survived by both of his sons, Lars and Leif Christensen. David's daughter in law Anne Christensen was his "sweetheart" and he always referred to her as his daughter, never his daughter in law. He will be sorely missed by his nieces and nephews Sonia, Leah, Ben, Chelsey, Lindsay, Luke, Eric, Joshua and Micah.
David is most remembered for his love of everyone he became friends with. He is missed terribly but is remembered eternally as loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend. A viewing will be held at the Walton's funeral home on Thursday May 28, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
