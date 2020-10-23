1/1
David "Dave" Brin
David Brin "Dave"

Reno - David Brin, 61 of Reno passed away October 9, 2020. He was born 1/31/59 in Chicago, Illinois to Carl and Irene (Woods) Brin. Dave proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. Following his military service, Dave became an independent business entrepreneur. For several years, Dave was the owner and operator of his own publishing company in Las Vegas. Most recently, he relocated and established a home renovation business in the Reno / Lake Tahoe area. He was a hard worker and will be remembered for his terrific sense of humor. Dave will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Rest in peace Super Dave. A memorial service is pending.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
