|
|
David Browning Evans
October 8, 1949…January 15, 2020
"Lord, 'Life' presented your servant David some very challenging tasks: dealing with repetitive knee surgeries, a bout with cancer, then in the last 3 years, he buried his mother, lost his sister and buried his step-father, not to mention witnessing his father's accidental death while working the ranch many years ago. And you know that he met and handled those challenges with respect, dignity, efficiency and perseverance…and then the cancer came back with a vengeance. His spirit certainly deserves a special resting place next to you." Amen
Born in Reno to Dave and Rita Lou (Berrum) Evans, David was raised on the Evans Ranch northwest of Reno in Long Valley, located behind the original Bordertown Station. He spent several years working and managing at Bordertown before management opportunities with the Jackson Convenience Store chain moved him to Boise, Idaho, where he eventually retired. He loved road trips with Donna in his pride and joy (next to Donna), his Corvette.
David was predeceased by his parents, his sister Edith "Edie" Evans, his Uncle, John Evans, Aunt Joan Evans Vierra and his step-father, Teague Walls, for whom David was an excellent care taker.
David is survived by his wife Donna (Boise, ID), sons David (Julie) Somavia (Morgan Hill, Ca), Bryan (Dedi) Somavia (Visalia, CA), Uncles George Browning (Sharon) Berrum (Crooked River Ranch, OR) and Bill (Jackie) Berrum (Reno), and numerous grandchildren, nieces and cousins.
A Celebration of Life for David will be held at Waltons Event Center, 600 W 2nd St, Reno, on Monday March 9th at 11 AM with refreshments to follow. For a head count for seating and food preparations, please contact Bill Berrum at 775-787-1663, (leave a message), prior to the 9th.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020