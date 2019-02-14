|
David Durant Nivens
Palestine, TX - David Durant Nivens was born on July 21, 1926, in Palestine, Texas, to Claude and Allie Nivens. He passed away on February 3, 2019. He graduated from Elkhart High School, and then served in the US Navy during World War II. While stationed at the Fallon Naval Base, he met the love of his life, Juanita Hinkle, where they later married and settled. They celebrated 60 years of matrimony together.
During these years David was employed as an electrician for TCID, Southwest Gas turbine engineer, and eventually maintenance and custodial supervisor for the Lyon County School District. His true legacy can be found in Fernley and Fallon. In his "spare time", he and Juanita managed to build a dozen homes, that he was the architect, plumber, electrician, carpenter, and even real estate broker. They were a devoted team driven to succeed.
David and Juanita shared many interests. They loved to dance. They loved the outdoors. They loved to garden. He always thought he should have been a farmer. He was always proud to have enough tomatoes to share every summer. David loved to hunt and fish and enjoy the mountains and streams of Nevada. In his latter years, he found it important to cut and stack about 10 cords of wood for his fireplace, "just in case".
Among his other interests, David was a member of the Fernley VFD, and member of the Fernley Masonic Lodge. He helped organize the early Fernley 4th of July parades, and was a 4-H Club livestock leader. David served as Branch President of the Fernley LDS church. He coached little league baseball. He was the Scoutmaster for Troop 103 for almost 20 years. He enjoyed raising chukar and gathering honey from his bees. His love for life and love of people was very strong.
David and Juanita had four children; Veronica, Steven (deceased), Michael, and Raymond. Their grandchildren were David, Steven, Nathan, Melissa, Rhianna, and Sara, along with 12 great-grandchildren. His is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Gaile Nivens. He was a devoted husband and father. He was also a very good friend and was eager to lend a hand to anyone in need. He touched the lives of many and will be missed by all.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 14, 2019