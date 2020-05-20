|
David Hunter Hasselquist
David Hunter Hasselquist passed away on April 23, 2020 at Renown Health Center following a four month illness with his parents at his side.
David was born September 10, 1974 in Columbus, Ohio to Lana and John Hasselquist. His father was a career Air Force Officer, so he completed his primary education in California, Ohio, Massachusetts, and New Mexico. The family relocated to Fallon, Nevada in 1988 where he completed secondary education at Churchill County High School with the class of 1992. He was on the high school golf team for three years. Post high school education was completed at Western Nevada Community College with two Associate Degrees. He also attended University of Nevada Reno where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity.
David started early in developing a strong work ethic when during high school he was employed in supervisory positions at the Fallon community swimming pools. Follow-on employment was with AT&T and Sprint cellular phone service where he was Manager of a Sprint Retail Store. A career change in 2007 resulted in eleven years employment with Ralston Foods/CONAGRA cereal plant in Sparks where he held several management/supervisory positions.
David had numerous interests and hobbies including hunting, fishing, camping, ATV trail rides, cooking, canning, gardening, and photography. Highly memorable were two salmon fishing trips to British Columbia. He was an avid Nevada Wolf Pack and Nebraska Cornhusker sports fan. He enjoyed accompanying his Dad on annual trips to attend Cornhusker football games in Lincoln, NE.
David had a great personality. He was respectful, kind, and compassionate. He made friends easily and had a quiet sense of humor. He excelled at conversation with youngsters (who called him "Uncle Dave"), his peers, and senior citizens. He thoroughly enjoyed gatherings with family and friends.
David was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Roger and Dorothy Hunter, Wesley and Pauline Hasselquist, and Uncles Stuart Hasselquist and Keith Hasselquist. He is survived by parents Lana Hunter and John Hasselquist, Sparks, NV, Aunt Lynn Hasselquist, Holdrege, NE, Aunt Claudia Hasselquist, Boise, ID, and Uncle Michael and Aunt Betty (Hasselquist) Leggott, Grand Island, NE, along with six cousins and numerous friends and coworkers. He also leaves behind his loyal companion, Harley, a rescue dog adopted eight years ago.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 20 to May 24, 2020