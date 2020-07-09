David Jean LabarrySparks - It is with great, heavy, heart announcing the passing of David J. Labarry (62) of Sparks, NV. He was graciously accepted to his eternal rest in Heaven as he peacefully passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at home in the Loving arms of his wife, Janet. David was born May 8, 1958 in Ely, NV to Raymond & Mary Jean Labarry. He was raised on the Labarry Ranches in Eureka, NV until selling of the ranches in 1973. The family then moved to town and his mother managed the Colonnade Hotel owned by her parents. His father continued his love of ranching at the Fish Creek Ranch until his passing in 1978.David attended school in Eureka, NV and graduated from Eureka County High School in 1976 with a class of 22. He has many lifelong friends from growing up in Eureka, NV. David was an avid athlete and participated in Football, Basketball, & Rodeo. David qualified for the National Finals Rodeo in the Bareback division and competed in Gallop, NM. He was so proud of his first horse, Samantha & enjoyed breaking horses for his dad. He and his sister, Odette, shared treasured memories of their first horses, Samantha and Brandy. David had a passion for 4-H and his last steer competition he was disqualified because his steer kicked the judge.After graduating high school, David attended Universal Technical Institute in Phoenix, AZ. Then he moved to Reno and worked at Graide Equipment, Glass Mtn. Block, & then Martin Iron Works until his retirement. He started at MIW as a mechanic for about a year and his father-in-law, Bill Granata, noticed Dave's hard work ethics and he suggested David join the Ironworkers Union and the rest is history. He started as a Journeyman Ironworker and became a Proud Foreman. Retired in 2010 after 33 long, hard years working both rebar and structural iron, but his passion was rebar. He made many friends for life through the different Union Trades. Men and women would always say they loved having Dave as the foreman on their jobs. Who could not LOVE David Labarry.David was a proud member of the Local 118 Union Ironworkers, St. Luke's Lutheran Church, an avid fan of the Washington Redskins Football Team, and loved his Brittany Spaniel and Golden Retriever dogs. David loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, and hunting was his passion.David was known for his kind ways, a bright smile, and a heart of gold. He had a couple of nicknames: "LaBear" and "Basco". He also has "LaBear" on his license plate.His last couple of years have been very medically challenging. Although his body was weary at his time of death, he was able to donate his beautiful brown eyes and other parts of his body for cancer patients.He married Janet Granata on July 26, 1980 and they would have been celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary this year. Country guy from Eureka marrying big city gal from Reno. Their unconditional love was transcending. Each with their own cultural ways, Dave being Basco Strong and Janet being Italian Strong. He bringing Lamb Fries (Rocky Mtn. Oysters) and other family Basque delicacies and Janet with her Escargo and Zucchini flowers. Up to the time of his death Janet had promised to make Dave mashed garlic red potatoes, but he passed before this could happen. David was simple and kind. He loved his Wranglers and a shirt and boy did he have that Wrangler Butt. Only time he wore a suit was at his wedding. They both shared a love for football with competing teams. His Redskins, her Cowboys. They celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary at The Coney Island Bar in Sparks in 2005, and then celebrating in Hawaii at The Pro Bowl in 2006.He is survived by his loving wife Janet; children: Kellie Labarry and Kyle Labarry; Sisters: Denise Miral, Odette (Scott) Daniels, & Jeanette (Steve) Martinez; Sister-in-law: Karen Labarry; Brother-in-laws: Dennis Granata, OD & Gary Granata; Uncle: Pierre (Sharon) Labarry; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends that we call family. He is preceded in death by his parents: Raymond and Mary Jean Labarry; brother: Danny Labarry; and most recently Great Niece: Kaitlyn Torres; his father-in-law & mother-in-law: Bill and Helen Granata; and brother-in-law: Ronnie Granata.A Big Shout out and Thanks to our wonderful family and friends for their continued phone calls, texts, private messages, visits, and always checking on Dave and Janet. And this includes: Pastor Mike Benke, Pastor Josh Brown, Ted Williams with Walton's Sparks, Eden Hospice nursing staff, and Dr. William Miyazaki and staff. The out pouring of love and concern has been greatly appreciated.Without a doubt I would have not been able to get through the 10 days of David's time in hospice at home without the emotional & soothing support of my dear sister-in-law, Karen Labarry. The 3 am phone calls, coming to the house, and her talking with David to keep him calm and give him a sense of security. The two brothers are now reunited, Danny & David. Heaven has gained a true Angel to watch over us! I feel so blessed the David chose me as his wife and lifetime partner.The Services/Celebration of Life have been set for Saturday, July 25, 2020. Call Janet for details at 775-750-2183.