|
|
David Jerome Bell, beloved brother, father, uncle, grandfather, and friend, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 66 on March 14th, 2019 in Twin Falls, Idaho.
David was born in Kansas City, Kansas, May 21st, 1952 to Jim and Betty Bell. He was the 4th child of their 8 children.
The Bell family moved from Raytown, Missouri to Reno in 1961. David attended local schools and graduated from Reno High School in 1971.
David spent most of his career in the Retail Food Industry starting with his job at Eagle Thrifty, where his father Jim Bell was a Pharmacist. He retired in 2012 after many years working in grocery stores, from Fred Meyer, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Over those many years, Dave's loyalty to friends and his ability to make people laugh with his wonderful sense of humor made Dave memorable and loved.
David and his longtime companion Irma Noworytta built a beautiful home in Las Vegas, lived in Idaho, and he eventually moved to Lodz, Poland where they shared many adventures living and traveling in Eastern Europe. David was deeply troubled by his visit to Auschwitz and Birkenau, with brother Joe. Living in Poland was a once in a lifetime experience that David bravely embraced to be with his love, Irma.
Surviving Relatives are: Rachael Caballero (mother, Orla Loper), Chynna Heil (Adam) (mother, Lisa Gerson), grandchildren; Caleb and Clover Caballero, Jaxson Heil, life companion Irma Noworytta, brothers Joe, Barney (Theresa), Jim (Sonia), sisters Patty (Mike), Annie (Randall), Susie, sister in law Debi (Ken). David was proceeded in death by his brother Richard and his parents, Betty and Jim
There will be a memorial celebration of David's life on Saturday, April 27th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Annie and Randy Munn's home, 6542 Breckenridge Drive, Reno.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 24, 2019