David Lee Miner
Edgewater, FL - David Lee Miner (81), of Edgewater, Florida passed away at home on May 8, 2019, with his loving wife by his side. Dave was born November 28, 1937 in Lowell, MA and grew up in Miami, FL. After graduating from high school, Dave enlisted in the US Navy. Following his honorable discharge, Dave became a police officer and served in Miami Beach and with the Florida Highway Patrol. He then moved to Reno, Nevada, where he was employed by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office. He spent the last two years as a pilot for the Regional Aviation Enforcement Unit and retired from the police force in 1997. Dave loved flying and spent the early years of his retirement as a flight instructor. Upon moving back to Florida in 2000, Dave and his wife made their home in New Smyrna Beach, FL where he continued to involve himself with flight instruction and joined the local Civil Air Patrol Unit in New Smyrna Beach.
Dave had a fearless sense of adventure. He loved being a pilot, taking the long way on road trips and even riding roller coasters. Raising his five children, that he adored, was his most proud adventure. Dave was a true gentleman who also had a quiet side. He was an avid reader of history books; loved watching old movies, and crossword puzzles. He enjoyed photography and framing his masterpieces on occasion. Dave enjoyed writing and had several articles of his published in aviation magazines over the years.
Dave believed in service. Service to his country, church, his community and his family. He was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in New Smyrna Beach. Dave served as an usher, eucharistic minister to the sick, member of Knights of Columbus and was a Bingo volunteer. He was a former member of the Elk's Lodge #1557, current member of the Fraternal Order of Police locally and was previously the research librarian for NSB Museum of History.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Olivia Miner and two children, Jeffrey and Stephen (newborn). He is survived by his wife Kathleen; sister Donna (Richard) Rardin; children Teresa (David) Jenkins, Linda (Rod) Denzine, Kenneth (Julie) Miner, and James Miner. Dave had 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and a niece and nephew.
A Memorial Service will be held for David at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Florida on Friday, June 7th at 10:30 AM.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 16, 2019