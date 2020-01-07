|
David Lee Yee
Reno - David Lee Yee died on January 2nd, 2020 in Reno, NV at the age of 44.
David is survived by his parents, Harry and Janis of Sparks; wife, Michell; children, Trenton, Kaiya, Karyssa, and Mackay; and brothers, Steven, Kevin, and Patrick.
He graduated from Edward C. Reed High School in 1993, a joined the United States Navy. A 20-year veteran, David deployed overseas numerous times and honorably retired from the United States Navy in 2013. He was a loving father, avid outdoorsman, and the ultimate Wolf Pack fan.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, January 12th at 1100 at Walton's Funeral Home, 2155 Kietzke Lane. A funeral is scheduled for Monday, January 13th at 1300 at Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate David's life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Fallen Outdoors at https://thefallenoutdoors.com.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020