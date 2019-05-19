|
|
David Leroy Crutchley
Sun City, AZ - David Leroy Crutchley, 68, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 in Sun City, AZ.
He was born August 5, 1950 in Wendell, ID. He graduated from Jerome High School and went on to earn a B.S. in Mathematics from Idaho State University in 1973 and an A.S. in Computer Science from CSI, Twin Falls, ID in 1984. Dave served in the US Army from 1974 through 1982. He worked for the City of Sparks IT Department and after much consideration retired in 2014.
Dave was equal parts computer geek and outdoor enthusiast. Programming came second nature to him and he was always there to help out those of us less fortunate in that realm. He dedicated himself to spending quality time with his family. Going to the gym, hiking, biking, kayaking, or anything that took him outside, including shoveling snow for his neighbors, was his natural draw. He was always the first one to volunteer if someone needed help. Later in life, Dave found his true passion - Tai Chi and was able to become an instructor at St. Mary's Fitness Center. He embraced Tai Chi as a way to practice patience and inner calm. Dave was friendly and kind to everyone he met, and loved making new friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Pat and Marjorie Crutchley, and his brother, Ed Crutchley.
Dave was married to Kathy Crutchley on February 20, 1974 and were married 45 years.
He is survived by his wife Kathy; two children Teresa and Steven; his sister Lynda Barrett; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
The memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Bartley Ranch Western Heritage Center, 6000 Bartley Ranch Road, Reno, NV.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Washoe County Humane Society, 2825 Longley Lane, Reno, NV 89502.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 19, 2019