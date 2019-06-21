|
David LeRoy Hill was called to his eternal home with the Heavenly Father on June 12, 2019. He was born December 29, 1935 to Albert Gregory Hill and Ruth Naomi Farr Hill. He was raised in San Jose and Cupertino and graduated from Fremont High. He enlisted in the Marine Corps and served in the Korean War.
After discharge, he enrolled in San Jose State University where he received a degree in Electrical Engineering. While there, he met another student, Barbara Jane Jenkins, on a blind date. She quickly became the love of his life and they married January 30, 1960. They were married for 57 years until her passing in 2017. They were blessed with two daughters, Janet DeWitt and Julie McGuire.
Dave received his MBA from the University of Santa Clara while working for Pacific Telephone. In 1975, he accepted a transfer to Nevada Bell and in 1990 retired as Director of Regulatory and Marketing.
Dave was a proud member of the Reno South Kiwanis Club, where he served as Treasurer and President, and was actively involved with the Reno Junior Ski Program. Dave and Jane enjoyed boating and camping through the years and belonged to two square dance clubs. Other favorite activities included hiking, tennis, golf, following the stock market, and attending UNR football games. He particularly liked Sunday afternoon drives and strolls through Costco. Dave was blessed with a beautiful voice and sang in the choir at South Reno United Methodist Church and with the Celebration Singers. Dave served as an elder and chair of the personnel committee at St. John's Presbyterian Church.
Dave is survived and forever loved by his two daughters, seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and dear friend Carol Castle, who graced him with love and companionship in the last years of his life.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, June 23rd at 2:00 pm at St. Johns Presbyterian Church, 1070 Plumb Lane with reception to follow at Whispering Vine's Whiskey Bar, 3886 Mayberry Dr. Inurnment will be at the Mountain View Columbarium.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from June 21 to June 22, 2019