David Michael Ebner
Reno - David Michael Ebner passed away peacefully at home on February 2, 2020 after a short illness. He loved to go for walks every day and took good care of himself so he was fortunate to be healthy and playing tennis up until close to his death at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kathy, four children, (Karen (Tom) Bradley, John (DeDe) Ebner, Mark (Gloria) Ebner, and Andrew (Kristi) Ebner), eleven grandchildren (Ryan, Justin, Kathleen, Shannon, Charlie, Jillian, Antonio, Nate, Graciela, Marianna, Rafael) and many sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews.
David was born on August 11, 1932 in Portland, Oregon to Clement Ebner and Dorathy (Nathman) Ebner and grew up on a farm in Mount Angel, Oregon, the oldest of nine children. He was very proud of his brothers and sisters and loved to spend time with them at family reunions, walking around the family farm, or taking trips or cruises together around the world. The most recent Ebner family reunion took place in July 2019 and brought David and his siblings together along with 75 of their almost 90 direct descendants.
After leaving the family farm to attend Oregon State and then to serve in the United States Navy for three years, David moved to San Francisco where he was fortunate to meet Kathy Bailey, a Reno native and his future wife, on a cable car. David and Kathy ultimately moved to Reno in 1968 when David took a job at Kafoury Armstrong, a CPA firm where he worked for the next 32 years, retiring after serving as the firm's managing partner for many years.
David was fortunate to be surrounded by Kathy's extended family in Reno and life-long friends. He was a well-respected and beloved husband, father, brother and friend to many and he will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church at 11:30 AM, February 29, 2020, followed by lunch at our family home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church (olsparish.com) or Sierra Junior Tennis Association (sierrajuniortennis.or
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 29, 2020