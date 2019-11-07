Resources
David Michael Hail Jr.

David Michael Hail Jr. Obituary
David Michael Hail, Jr.

Sparks - Mr. David Michael Hail, Jr died unexpectedly on October 31, 2019 in Sparks, NV at the age of 54.

Dave is survived by his loving wife, Mary and his children Ray (aka Dusty) and Marcia. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Norma Dole of Sacramento.

Dave and his family have worked in the stucco business since 1863, passed the business from father to son. Dave had made it a goal to enjoy his life with family and friends; and to teach and mentor others to improve their lives.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled from 4 pm to 7pm on November 16th at the National Automobile Museum, 10 S. Lake St., Reno, NV. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dave's life. Flowers and condolences may be brought to the even or sent to 601 Vance Dr, Fernley NV, 89408.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
