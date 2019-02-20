|
David Mitchell Kelley
Reno - David Mitchell Kelley, 72, passed away on January 18, 2019 in Reno, NV. He was born November 4, 1946 at Saint Mary's hospital, Reno to Terrence D. Kelley and Jean L Kelley. He graduated from Reno High School and attended UNR. He was drafted into the US Army in 1966 and was honorably discharged in 1968. He was an avid photographer and submitted numerous outdoor photos to Nevada magazine. He enjoyed hunting, camping and roaming the outdoors on his Land Rover excursions into the Nevada backcountry. He is survived by his brother James (Susan) Kelley of Elko, NV, niece Christy (Mike) Simmons of Spring Creek, NV, nephew Patrick Kelley of Denver, CO, niece Carrie (Joe) Lostra of Elko, NV, nephew Brian Kelley of Boston, MA, 2 grand nieces and 2 grand nephews.
A memorial service will be at 3:00 pm on Saturday March 2, 2019 at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Cemetery Chapel, 2700 N. Virginia St, Reno, NV
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019