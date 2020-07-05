David Shew Wilson



David Shew Wilson was born in Helena, Montana to Charles and Edith Wilson in 1937. David grew up in Helena, spent time most summers throughout his life at Flathead Lake, and attended high school at Shattuck St. Mary's Preparatory School in Minnesota, where he earned academic honors and played football. While David lived in Reno the last 30 years, his heart and soul remained in Montana.



To know David is to know that he loved knowing he loved learning and was truly what you call a lifelong student. In his life, he earned degrees in Philosophy, and a PhD in Romance languages from UC Berkeley, in which he had to demonstrate competency in 5 languages. Later he received a Fulbright Scholarship to further his studies in France before taking a faculty position at Simon Frazier University in British Columbia, Canada teaching French literature and poetry. David would frequently regale his friends and family with outbursts of French and Italian, delighting all with his multilingual wit.



With life changes, David returned to the US and his lifelong interst in healthy lifestyles and fitness led him to his second PhD: this time in Nutrition Science from UC Davis. Soon after, David became part of the faculty of the University of Nevada, Reno Department of Nutrition, and spent the best years of his academic life on that campus.



At UNR David taught approximately 12 different nutrition courses, was proud to mentor and advise undergraduate, graduate and international scholars, and for 20 years was the Director of the department's Dietetics Internship program, the only such program in the state at that time. David conducted research in several areas including the health benefits of red wine consumption; how the amount of folate, a B-vitamin, correlates with breast cancer; and the interactions of folate metabolism and aging. He was also a part of the first superfund grant in Nevada to study the health effects of mercury contamination from gold mines. After he retired, David continued to share his passion for health with the community by teaching Adult Education nutrition classes for pregnant women and low-income Reno residents.



Anyone who knew David, "Dr. Wilson", knew he was engaged with life and had so many interests: from opera, to football, travel, animals, science, theater, philosophy, politics, exercising, fad diets, red wine and fine food — to name a few things. He was an excellent cook, an advocate for nature, and a generous friend.



David died on February 13, 2020 after a long tough battle with breast cancer, it was his 83rd birthday. David was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 and he beat it, only for it to return in his lungs and bones.



David is survived by his wife Pat, their cat Ralphie; and family including his sister, Betsy Neighbors; niece Cody Phinney and her family, Jason, Elliotte and Davis; nephew Nick Knight and his family, Joanna, Riley and Aiden; nephew Patrick Knight and his family, Tayesa, Adhira and Landon; nephews Brian and Kevin Wilson, and their families. Some of the friends who will miss David are Shanelle and Jason, Debby and Tom, Otto and Marilyn. David was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Edith Wilson, and his brother, Charles Wilson.



To honor David and his love of learning and dedication to education, a scholarship has been established in the Nutrition Department at UNR. Those who would like to contribute are invited to give to the Dr. David Wilson Nutrition Scholarship at the University of Nevada. The scholarship will support students in the department of Nutrition through the University of Nevada, Reno, Foundation, MS 0162, Reno, NV 89557-0162. Please note "Dr. David Wilson Memorial Fund" on the contribution.









