David Wayne Peel
Reno - Surrounded by his family, David Wayne Peel at age 82, passed into the hands of Our Lord on July 26, 2019, at his home in Sparks, Nevada. David was born August 7, 1936, in Alamosa, Colorado and lived his life in Ohio and Nevada.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents Robert Peel and Edith Wilhelm, daughter Lisa Peel-Glock, brothers Joseph Peel and Robert Peel as well as cousins Mickey Peel of Reno and Nancy Lynn Massic of Akron, Ohio. Dave is survived by wife Donna Carlisle Peel, daughter Amy Peel Sambrano and son-in-law Tony Joe Sambrano of Reno, daughter Erin Peel-Bell and grandson Ronan Bell of Sacramento, sister Debbie Herzog (Howard) of Virginia and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Dave attended schools in Akron, Ohio and served a sheet metal apprenticeship at Good Year Tire and Rubber Company. He worked in the trade industry as a sheet metal worker. He was an active and retired member of organized labor for over 50 years. Dave and his family are very proud of his professional career. He served as Business Manager for Local #26, Financial Secretary-Treasurer and Administrator of the Western States Council, retiring as Executive Administrator/Trustee of the Sheet Metal Workers Trust of California, Arizona, Hawaii and Nevada.
"Forced to Work, Born to Golf". Dave was an avid golfer, though never really that good at it. He never found a golf ball he didn't like. When it came to tee-times, the earlier the time, the better. Now Dave has "first Tee" everyday!
The Peel Family would like to thank Hospice Services; April and Gina for your guidance in Dave's care.
No service is planned per his request. A "Celebration of Life" will be held on September 8, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm at the Coney Island Bar and Grill for all who knew him.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Aug. 11 to Sept. 8, 2019