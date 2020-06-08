David Wesley Phillips
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Wesley Phillips

David Wesley Phillips passed away at home on May 29, 2020. Born in Encino, California in 1958, he and his sister came to Reno with their native Nevadan parents in 1963. He remained in Reno throughout his life, attending Huffaker and Billinghurst schools and graduating from Wooster in 1976. After pursuing a degree in English at the University of Nevada, he took a position with Screen Printing Systems, working with customers from around the world and playing a leadership role for the duration of the company's existence.

Following his father William's 1983 death, David provided impeccable companionship for his mother, Patricia. Although he steadfastly marched to the beat of his own drummer, invariably he was kind, thoughtful, attentive, and generous, even as he battled autoimmune issues.

For many years he led a city league volleyball team, the Nethangers, often to tournament finals. He retained strong enthusiasms for Disneyland, the Who, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Cowboys, Teddy Roosevelt, Tintin, comic books, baseball cards, Legos, and more. He loved language and appreciated wit. A Mulder rather than a Scully, he remained optimistic that deeper truths are out there, and we hope that he is now privy to all the ways of the universe.

David is survived by dear friends Robert Jones, Debra Widera, and Colin Duncan, his sister Anne and nephew Wesley of Manhattan, Kansas, local cousins Jeanette and Erin Craig, Rita Lumos and family, and Ron Lewis and family, and other extended family, as well as an 18-year old cat.

Following a private online memorial gathering, he will be interred in Ione, Nevada. We welcome contributions in his memory to the Phillips Family Scholarship Fund (#930108) at the University of Nevada, Reno https://www.unr.edu/giving.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved