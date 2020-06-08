David Wesley Phillips
David Wesley Phillips passed away at home on May 29, 2020. Born in Encino, California in 1958, he and his sister came to Reno with their native Nevadan parents in 1963. He remained in Reno throughout his life, attending Huffaker and Billinghurst schools and graduating from Wooster in 1976. After pursuing a degree in English at the University of Nevada, he took a position with Screen Printing Systems, working with customers from around the world and playing a leadership role for the duration of the company's existence.
Following his father William's 1983 death, David provided impeccable companionship for his mother, Patricia. Although he steadfastly marched to the beat of his own drummer, invariably he was kind, thoughtful, attentive, and generous, even as he battled autoimmune issues.
For many years he led a city league volleyball team, the Nethangers, often to tournament finals. He retained strong enthusiasms for Disneyland, the Who, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Cowboys, Teddy Roosevelt, Tintin, comic books, baseball cards, Legos, and more. He loved language and appreciated wit. A Mulder rather than a Scully, he remained optimistic that deeper truths are out there, and we hope that he is now privy to all the ways of the universe.
David is survived by dear friends Robert Jones, Debra Widera, and Colin Duncan, his sister Anne and nephew Wesley of Manhattan, Kansas, local cousins Jeanette and Erin Craig, Rita Lumos and family, and Ron Lewis and family, and other extended family, as well as an 18-year old cat.
Following a private online memorial gathering, he will be interred in Ione, Nevada. We welcome contributions in his memory to the Phillips Family Scholarship Fund (#930108) at the University of Nevada, Reno https://www.unr.edu/giving.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.