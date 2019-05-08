|
|
Dean Maxwell Turner
Reno - After a long battle with MS, Dean is now in peace with the Lord. Dean passed March 12, 2019. Dean was born April 14, 1969 at St. Mary's Hospital, Reno, Nevada. His parents, Terrell & Lottie Turner. He was raised in Reno and Palomino Valley. He attended Our Lady of Snows and Little Flower Schools as well as Sparks Middle School and Sparks High School. At seventeen he moved to South Carolina where his father resided.
Dean enjoyed his passion of four wheelers and motorcycles. Dean married Angela Rae in 1991 and a son was born, Kyle in 1992. Dean was a good father and a hard worker, he became co-manager of Piggly Wiggly Grocery Store in Spartanburg, SC. Dean was diagnosed with MS in 2002 and became disabled to work. In 2010, the disease caused him to have both legs amputated, making him wheel chair bound. He managed that kind of life until his passing. He was a kind and giving heart. He gave to others when he was in need himself. He is survived by his son Kyle, his mother, his step-father, two older brothers a half-brother and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, his half-brother, godparents, and grandparents. A Celebration of Life will be at Our Lady of Snows Church, May 11th at 11:00a.m. Reception to follow at Our Lady of Snows Parish Center located at 1200 South Arlington Ave, Reno. Entombment will be at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 8, 2019