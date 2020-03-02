|
DeAnn P. Peeples
On Monday, February 10, 2020, DeAnn P. Peeples lost her battle with cancer. She was at her home and surrounded by her family.
DeAnn Pearl was born in Crosby, ND to Jerry and Alice Homestead in Feburary, 1960. DeAnn graduated from Yerington High School in 1978 and then graduated from Sacramento State in 1982.
Soon after graduation, in August of 1982, DeAnn married the love of her life, Frank Peeples. They travelled around the country for Frank's work for a year, but soon settled in Sacramento. DeAnn made many friends while living and working in the Sacramento area. In 1993, the Lord blessed the Peeples with a son, Tyler Josiah.
In 2002, DeAnn and family moved back to Yerington, NV, to be closer to family. DeAnn then started working for the Lyon County Court/Clerks office in 2003. She was known for her hard work and dedication to the job. DeAnn loved working with and helping other co-workers and the public.
DeAnn was a beautiful, loving and caring mother, wife, daughter, sister and sister-in-law. DeAnn will be missed greatly by all.
DeAnn was proceeded in death by her dad Jerry and brother Dwight. DeAnn is survived by her son Tyler, husband Frank, mother Alice, brother David and wife Linda, and brother Doug and wife Jolee.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 14, between 12 and 4 pm, at the Yerington Boys and Girls club.
Arrangements are with Smith Family Funeral Home in Fallon. 775-423-2255.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020