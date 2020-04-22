|
Debbie Emery
Debbie Emery, 56, of Reno, Nevada, passed away on April 13, 2020, with her family by her side. She fought a long and courageous battle with cancer until the very end.
Debbie was wise beyond her years and was the epicenter of knowledge for her family. She was a devoted mother to her children and grandchildren, making every event in their lives memorable. Her laughter was infectious and she had a smile that would make you smile back. She will be missed more than words can ever say. She will be forever loved in our hearts. We were blessed to have had her in our lives.
She is survived by her husband Arthur, father Marlin, son Matt, daughter Christina, and brother Carl. She is also survived by her step children Trina, Debra, and Edward, nephews, and many grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved mother Marilyn.
A memorial service for Debbie will be held at a later date to allow for loved ones to gather and reminisce about her wonderful life.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020