Debbie Smith
3 years ago today, we lost Debbie Smith. A loving wife, mother, Grandma, Sister, and Friend.
3 years before she died, Debbie introduced SB453, a bill that brought EpiPens into Nevada schools, a life saving device to curb food allergy deaths. She bought a new home in Sparks, the kids all came for the move, they laughed at all the goofy treasures the family acquired in 14 years. She spent her 39th wedding anniversary in Paris with her husband and daughter. She mourned the tragic shooting at a middle school all her children attended in Sparks.
3 years before that, Debbie won her final race for the Nevada Assembly. She took a spring trip to Japan, and spent Mothers Day in New York City with her sister. She took her Grandkids to see Shrek the musical in San Francisco, she graduated from the Yale Women's Campaign School,and she threw out the first pitch at a minor league baseball game.
3 years before that, and before that, and before that, Debbie was Debbie was Debbie. She loved her family, she loved her community. She did the work, she gave her love, and she made a difference. Some days the victory was in Carson City, other it was for her family and friends. Today we still feel the hole she left in our hearts, and in our lives. Her caring smile and her warm embrace is still right there, for us to lean on when we still need her.
3 years from now, we will think of her just as often, and miss her more than ever.
6 years from now, Brianna's law will still be used to help keep dangerous, repeat offenders off the streets, and schools will still stock EpiPens for children at risk of food allergy death.
Some days, 3 years feels like an eternity, others it feels like a flash. Not a day goes by that we don't think of all the love she gave, and gave, and gave.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 21, 2019