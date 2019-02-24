|
Deborah Darline Ureta
Sparks - Deborah Darline Ureta, age 74, of Sparks, Nevada passed away on Sunday, January 13, 2019. She joins her one true love George R. Ureta whom she called "the best man she ever knew" who passed away months earlier on April 21, 2018.
Debbie was born on August 3, 1944 in San Francisco, California and her family eventually settled in the Reno/Sparks area of Nevada where Debbie attended Sparks High School.
Debbie met George at the Frostop Rootbeer Fast Food Drive-In restaurant in Sparks in 1961. George was in the Air Force, stationed at Stead Air force Base. After they met, George told his buddy Stu, "I'm going to marry that girl." Debbie and George were married six weeks later and began their 57 year journey together.
They would go on to start their family a year and a half later. They especially enjoyed spending time with their children, grandchildren and their great grandchildren.
Debbie leaves behind and will be sadly missed by her children: George F. Ureta (son), Angie Ureta (daughter), Morgan Muniz (daughter), Chelsea Canady (granddaughter) and great grandchildren Maddilyn and David Muniz. Debbie was very caring, generous and thoughtful. She will be greatly missed.
